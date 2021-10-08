Volumes spurt at Ashoka Buildcon Ltd counter

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd notched up volume of 122.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.84 lakh shares

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Uflex Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 October 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd notched up volume of 122.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.97% to Rs.112.35. Volumes stood at 47.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 58.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.82% to Rs.515.55. Volumes stood at 7.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd registered volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40719 shares. The stock rose 0.44% to Rs.2,209.65. Volumes stood at 15786 shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd recorded volume of 56.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.37% to Rs.510.90. Volumes stood at 28.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd registered volume of 19.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.05% to Rs.613.65. Volumes stood at 7.2 lakh shares in the last session.

