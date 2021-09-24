Volumes soar at Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd counter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 302.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 25.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.03 lakh shares

National Fertilizer Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 September 2021.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 302.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 25.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.78% to Rs.85.85. Volumes stood at 9.08 lakh shares in the last session.

National Fertilizer Ltd recorded volume of 112.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.59% to Rs.62.60. Volumes stood at 5.04 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd clocked volume of 13.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.60% to Rs.460.00. Volumes stood at 98080 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd notched up volume of 126.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.75% to Rs.921.45. Volumes stood at 76.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd recorded volume of 21.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.63% to Rs.574.15. Volumes stood at 9.8 lakh shares in the last session.

