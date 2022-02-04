Godrej Properties Ltd Slips 7.23%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 1.14%

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 19.4% over last one month compared to 2.33% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.47% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd fell 7.23% today to trade at Rs 1548.6. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.14% to quote at 3818.96. The index is down 2.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 1.23% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 42.06 % over last one year compared to the 16.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 19.4% over last one month compared to 2.33% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.47% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 62229 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2598 on 14 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1200.1 on 06 May 2021.

