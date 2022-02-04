Dr Reddy's to acquire German medical cannabis firm

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire German medical cannabis firm Nimbus Health GmbH.

Nimbus Health is a privately owned, licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler from Germany focusing on medical cannabis in Germany.

Dr. Reddy's will acquire Nimbus Health for an upfront payment plus performance and milestone-based earn-outs over the next four years.

Founded in 2018, Nimbus Health is one of the pioneer companies for medical cannabis in Germany. The acquisition will allow Dr. Reddy's to build on Nimbus Health's strengths and introduce medical cannabis-based medicines as a promising treatment option for patients. The company will be operating under the brand Nimbus Health and as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's.

The demand for medical cannabis has increased over the past years with the legalization of medical cannabis by the German Parliament (Bundestag) in 2017.

The medical cannabis market in Germany is already valued at approximately 122 million euros with growth of approximately 25% in 2021 compared to 2020 and a CAGR of approximately 55% since 2017, making Germany one of the largest markets in Europe. Around 150,000 German patients benefit from medical cannabis for their unmet health needs.

Patrick Aghanian, Head of European Generics, Dr. Reddy's, commented: "Medical cannabis is increasingly used to address and treat high unmet medical needs, especially in pain management and CNS. Further, with numerous studies being conducted to leverage and introduce medical cannabis, we believe this is a must-be field for future healthcare delivery.

Nimbus Health has established itself as a fast-growing, highly reputable, pioneering platform with an excellent network of trade partners and know-how access, where the German sick-funds fully reimburse medical cannabis. As more European countries adopt the usage of medical cannabis, the ability to leverage and access newer geographies will be key."

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations.

The drug maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 706.50 crore in Q3 December 2021, steeply higher than 19.80 crore in Q3 December 2020. On a consolidated basis, the company's revenue from operations rose 7.91% to Rs 5319.70 crore in in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

