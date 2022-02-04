Vedanta Ltd Spurts 1.51%

Vedanta Ltd has added 4.97% over last one month compared to 1.71% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.76% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 1.51% today to trade at Rs 350.5. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.77% to quote at 20197.67. The index is up 1.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 1.2% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 0.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 65.06 % over last one year compared to the 15.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 4.97% over last one month compared to 1.71% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 385.75 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170 on 03 Feb 2021.

