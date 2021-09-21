TCS recognized as a Leader in ACES Mobility Automotive Engineering Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Autonomous, Connected, Electric and Shared (ACES) Mobility Automotive Engineering Services.

The report highlights TCS' sustained relationships with clients, a partnership-based approach, and strong thought leadership along next-generation automotive themes, as key strengths.

It goes on to say that TCS demonstrates high adaptability in accommodating evolving customer requirements; and business leaders are open to new business models and terms of engagement. According to the report, clients appreciate the process-oriented approach and agility that TCS showcases during engagements, along with the quality of resources.

