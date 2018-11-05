JUST IN
Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 80.50% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net Loss of Goenka Diamond & Jewels reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 80.50% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.392.00 -81 OPM %-94.87-87.00 -PBDT-0.09-1.34 93 PBT-0.22-1.50 85 NP-0.23-1.50 85

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
