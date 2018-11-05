Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Love your diamonds? Take care of them too
Tara Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 83.69 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Tara Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 348.17 crore in the March 2018 quarter
'Finest quality diamonds form deeper in Earth'
Best jewellery to wear this festive season
-
Sales decline 80.50% to Rs 0.39 croreNet Loss of Goenka Diamond & Jewels reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 80.50% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.392.00 -81 OPM %-94.87-87.00 -PBDT-0.09-1.34 93 PBT-0.22-1.50 85 NP-0.23-1.50 85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU