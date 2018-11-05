Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 5978.57% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper recommends final dividend
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper standalone net profit rises 50.95% in the June 2018 quarter
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 1581.82% in the June 2018 quarter
Indian paper industry growing at 6-7pc, says industry official
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.25 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.24% to Rs 75.74 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 5978.57% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 22.24% to Rs 75.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 61.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales75.7461.96 22 OPM %20.404.57 -PBDT14.871.50 891 PBT13.17-0.03 LP NP8.510.14 5979
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU