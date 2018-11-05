JUST IN
Stronger upturn in new business boosts services jobs: Nikkei India Services PMI
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 5978.57% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 22.24% to Rs 75.74 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 5978.57% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 22.24% to Rs 75.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 61.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales75.7461.96 22 OPM %20.404.57 -PBDT14.871.50 891 PBT13.17-0.03 LP NP8.510.14 5979

