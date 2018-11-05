JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Stronger upturn in new business boosts services jobs: Nikkei India Services PMI
Business Standard

Magma Fincorp standalone net profit rises 15.99% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 565.99 crore

Net profit of Magma Fincorp rose 15.99% to Rs 70.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 60.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 565.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 533.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales565.99533.71 6 OPM %60.3161.89 -PBDT106.6987.54 22 PBT94.3275.90 24 NP70.5860.85 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements