Magma Fincorp standalone net profit rises 15.99% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 565.99 croreNet profit of Magma Fincorp rose 15.99% to Rs 70.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 60.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 565.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 533.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales565.99533.71 6 OPM %60.3161.89 -PBDT106.6987.54 22 PBT94.3275.90 24 NP70.5860.85 16
