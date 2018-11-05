JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Stronger upturn in new business boosts services jobs: Nikkei India Services PMI
Business Standard

Arshiya reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.42% to Rs 17.93 crore

Net Loss of Arshiya reported to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 25.42% to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales17.9324.04 -25 OPM %48.8067.39 -PBDT-7.24-27.40 74 PBT-11.12-31.73 65 NP-11.12-26.15 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements