Stronger upturn in new business boosts services jobs: Nikkei India Services PMI
Arrow Greentech standalone net profit declines 84.31% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.48% to Rs 10.62 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech declined 84.31% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales10.629.79 8 OPM %-3.1134.93 -PBDT2.8412.53 -77 PBT1.8911.54 -84 NP1.529.69 -84

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:51 IST

