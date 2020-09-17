GoI to sell 4.58 lakh share of Bharat Dynamics under Employee OFS

Employee OFS opens from 21 September to 23 September

Bharat Dynamics announced that in accordance with the Department of Investment and Public Assets Management, Ministry of Finance, Government of India approval letter dated 17 September 2020, the President of India, acting through Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India proposes to offer up to 4,58,204 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company at a discounted price of Rs 310 per equity share (i.e. price is at discount of Rs 20 to the (cut off for the retail category) price i.e. Rs 330 per Equity Shares) in the offer for sale of equity shares of the Company carried out by the President of India acting through Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India on 08. September 2020 and 09 September 2020.

The Employee OFS shall remain open from 21 September 2020 (10.00 AM) to 23 September 2020 (5:00 PM) (both days inclusive).

