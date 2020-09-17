Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces successful digital launch of second project in Palghar

Sells more than 100 Happinest Palghar homes

Mahindra Happinest, the affordable offering from Mahindra Lifespace Developers, today announced the successful digital-only launch of its second project in Palghar, Maharashtra's newest district and an emerging residential destination. More than a 100 Happinest Palghar homes have been sold online within just a week of launch by leveraging a pioneering technology platform that offers a unique and immersive zero-touch homebuying experience for customers. This platform has been developed by Mahindra Lifespaces in partnership with Sell.Do, a leading technology solutions provider to India's real estate industry.

A first-of-its-kind residential project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Happinest Palghar offers value homes with an 'Energy Park' replete with over thirty carefully selected outdoor activities catering to all age groups. These unique activities exercise all senses; and improve fine and gross motor skills, strength, balance and muscular coordination. Moreover, homebuyers in Happinest Palghar have completed the entire purchase process online from the convenience of their homes by leveraging fully contactless transaction infrastructure, including virtual meetings, online product experience and selection of apartments, and digital documentation and payments.

