JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

lrcon International secures railway electrification works worth Rs 1900 cr

Ramco Systems to deploy Global Payroll & HR software for Arla Foods
Business Standard

Camlin Fine Sciences dissolves wholly owned subsidiary in China

Capital Market 

With effect from 14 September 2020

Camlin Fine Sciences announced that CFS China International Trading (Shanghai), a wholly]owned overseas subsidiary of the Company has been dissolved on the basis of communication received from the concerned regulatory authority in China on 16 September 2020 with effect from 14 September 2020. The said subsidiary was not a material subsidiary and had ceased to carry any business activity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU