Camlin Fine Sciences dissolves wholly owned subsidiary in China

-
ALSO READ
Camlin Fine Sciences resumes partial production at Tarapur unit
Camlin Fine Sciences resumes trail production at facility in Dahej
Camlin Fine Sciences consolidated net profit declines 1.09% in the June 2020 quarter
Camlin Fine Sciences hits the roof after Dahej unit resumes trial production
Camlin Fine Sciences consolidated net profit declines 63.27% in the March 2020 quarter
-
With effect from 14 September 2020Camlin Fine Sciences announced that CFS China International Trading (Shanghai), a wholly]owned overseas subsidiary of the Company has been dissolved on the basis of communication received from the concerned regulatory authority in China on 16 September 2020 with effect from 14 September 2020. The said subsidiary was not a material subsidiary and had ceased to carry any business activity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU