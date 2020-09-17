Camlin Fine Sciences dissolves wholly owned subsidiary in China

With effect from 14 September 2020

Camlin Fine Sciences announced that CFS China International Trading (Shanghai), a wholly]owned overseas subsidiary of the Company has been dissolved on the basis of communication received from the concerned regulatory authority in China on 16 September 2020 with effect from 14 September 2020. The said subsidiary was not a material subsidiary and had ceased to carry any business activity.

