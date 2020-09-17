Ramco Systems to deploy Global Payroll & HR software for Arla Foods

Ramco Systems has signed up an agreement with Arla Foods, World's largest producer of organic dairy products and Global Top 10 Dairy Company for modernizing and transforming its multi-country Payroll operations on Ramco's Global Payroll platform.

Arla Foods will be implementing Ramco Global Payroll & HR software to streamline multicountry Payroll and Time & Attendance operations across 5 Middle East countries on a single platform.

