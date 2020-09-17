JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Camlin Fine Sciences dissolves wholly owned subsidiary in China
Business Standard

Ramco Systems to deploy Global Payroll & HR software for Arla Foods

Capital Market 

Ramco Systems has signed up an agreement with Arla Foods, World's largest producer of organic dairy products and Global Top 10 Dairy Company for modernizing and transforming its multi-country Payroll operations on Ramco's Global Payroll platform.

Arla Foods will be implementing Ramco Global Payroll & HR software to streamline multicountry Payroll and Time & Attendance operations across 5 Middle East countries on a single platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU