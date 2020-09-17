Ramco Systems to deploy Global Payroll & HR software for Arla Foods

-
-
Ramco Systems has signed up an agreement with Arla Foods, World's largest producer of organic dairy products and Global Top 10 Dairy Company for modernizing and transforming its multi-country Payroll operations on Ramco's Global Payroll platform.
Arla Foods will be implementing Ramco Global Payroll & HR software to streamline multicountry Payroll and Time & Attendance operations across 5 Middle East countries on a single platform.
