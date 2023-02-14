Ram Info consolidated net profit declines 7.66% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.67% to Rs 20.96 croreNet profit of Ram Info declined 7.66% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.67% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.9631.13 -33 OPM %14.6010.12 -PBDT3.463.29 5 PBT2.773.06 -9 NP2.052.22 -8
