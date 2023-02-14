Ram Info consolidated net profit declines 7.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.67% to Rs 20.96 crore

Net profit of Ram Info declined 7.66% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.67% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.9631.1314.6010.123.463.292.773.062.052.22

