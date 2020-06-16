Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 48.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.17% to Rs 482.12 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 48.29% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.17% to Rs 482.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 611.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.13% to Rs 19.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 2161.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2197.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

482.12611.582161.222197.633.091.551.741.5211.817.9232.1423.8310.376.6726.5718.818.265.5719.7812.43

