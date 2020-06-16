Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 48.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.17% to Rs 482.12 croreNet profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 48.29% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.17% to Rs 482.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 611.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.13% to Rs 19.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 2161.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2197.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales482.12611.58 -21 2161.222197.63 -2 OPM %3.091.55 -1.741.52 - PBDT11.817.92 49 32.1423.83 35 PBT10.376.67 55 26.5718.81 41 NP8.265.57 48 19.7812.43 59
