HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HB Portfolio reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2019 quarter
HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Assam initiates helpline to assist non-resident Assamese financially during lockdown
Endeavor Careers launches free unique digital symposium on new age careers
Need both male, female gaze to create rounded characters: 'Thappad' co-writer Mrunmayee
-
Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.32 croreNet loss of HB Stockholdings reported to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.68% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.320.36 -11 1.963.48 -44 OPM %-1531.2577.78 --370.41-152.01 - PBDT-4.890.27 PL -7.12-5.35 -33 PBT-4.870.21 PL -7.34-5.58 -32 NP-4.870.18 PL -7.35-5.79 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU