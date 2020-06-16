Manali Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 45.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 182.51 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 45.44% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 182.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.93% to Rs 38.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 676.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 702.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

