Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 12.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 1073.76 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories declined 12.72% to Rs 86.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 1073.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 879.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.30% to Rs 606.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 444.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 4648.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3773.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1073.76879.614648.713773.1815.4718.6019.3418.29176.19172.43949.39728.88112.25127.67738.89546.4686.0198.55606.32444.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)