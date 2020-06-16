JUST IN
Industrials shares slide
Business Standard

Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 12.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 1073.76 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories declined 12.72% to Rs 86.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 1073.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 879.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.30% to Rs 606.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 444.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 4648.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3773.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1073.76879.61 22 4648.713773.18 23 OPM %15.4718.60 -19.3418.29 - PBDT176.19172.43 2 949.39728.88 30 PBT112.25127.67 -12 738.89546.46 35 NP86.0198.55 -13 606.32444.83 36

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 14:05 IST

