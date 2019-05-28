Gokul Refoils and Solvent reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 87.05% to Rs 7.40 croreNet Loss of Gokul Refoils and Solvent reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 87.05% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.69% to Rs 8.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 186.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.4057.16 -87 8.02186.27 -96 OPM %-41.35-13.61 --81.80-10.47 - PBDT-0.67-4.96 86 4.6525.16 -82 PBT-0.71-5.01 86 4.4725.00 -82 NP-0.30-2.56 88 2.73-1.72 LP
