Goldiam International Ltd Spurts 5.95%

Goldiam International Ltd gained 5.95% today to trade at Rs 1044. The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index is up 0.86% to quote at 5785.06. The index is up 0.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd increased 5% and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd added 4.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index went up 56.44 % over last one year compared to the 51.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Goldiam International Ltd has added 11.19% over last one month compared to 0.96% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index and 2.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9549 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14783 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1074 on 13 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140.75 on 23 Oct 2020.

