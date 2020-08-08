Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 21.57% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 32.85 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 21.57% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.48% to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 132.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.8533.03 -1 132.75108.91 22 OPM %4.083.94 -3.914.32 - PBDT0.700.89 -21 3.472.32 50 PBT0.590.79 -25 3.061.96 56 NP0.400.51 -22 2.181.35 61

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 12:15 IST

