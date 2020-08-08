JUST IN
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 68.63% to Rs 30.05 crore

Net Loss of Wintac reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 68.63% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.0517.82 69 OPM %8.954.60 -PBDT2.120.88 141 PBT-0.14-0.47 70 NP-0.32-0.33 3

