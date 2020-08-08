Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Envair Electrodyne reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Brawn Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Duncan Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Aplaya Creations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 68.63% to Rs 30.05 croreNet Loss of Wintac reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 68.63% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.0517.82 69 OPM %8.954.60 -PBDT2.120.88 141 PBT-0.14-0.47 70 NP-0.32-0.33 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU