Cipla consolidated net profit rises 20.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 4276.89 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 20.85% to Rs 577.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 478.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 4276.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3894.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4276.893894.4624.5223.231068.19930.89799.21662.89577.91478.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)