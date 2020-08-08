Cipla consolidated net profit rises 20.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 4276.89 croreNet profit of Cipla rose 20.85% to Rs 577.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 478.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 4276.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3894.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4276.893894.46 10 OPM %24.5223.23 -PBDT1068.19930.89 15 PBT799.21662.89 21 NP577.91478.19 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU