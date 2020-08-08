Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 15.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 4.01 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 15.69% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.013.6234.1624.591.480.920.600.710.430.51

