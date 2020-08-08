Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 15.69% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 4.01 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 15.69% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.013.62 11 OPM %34.1624.59 -PBDT1.480.92 61 PBT0.600.71 -15 NP0.430.51 -16
