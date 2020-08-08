JUST IN
Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 184.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 46.37% to Rs 124.25 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 184.84% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.37% to Rs 124.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales124.2584.89 46 OPM %18.829.08 -PBDT26.038.89 193 PBT22.307.97 180 NP16.725.87 185

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 08:09 IST

