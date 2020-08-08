Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 184.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 46.37% to Rs 124.25 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 184.84% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.37% to Rs 124.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.124.2584.8918.829.0826.038.8922.307.9716.725.87

