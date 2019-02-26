Good surge in Zee Media Corporation Ltd

-
Zee Media Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.8, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 60.7% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% drop in NIFTY and a 28.14% drop in the Nifty Media.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.8, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 10859.85. The Sensex is at 36092.31, down 0.33%. Zee Media Corporation Ltd has slipped around 6.41% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Media Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 11.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2388.7, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.61 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
