Tech Mahindra Ltd in demand

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 836, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.93% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% jump in NIFTY and a 25.74% jump in the Nifty IT.
Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 836, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 10859.85. The Sensex is at 36092.31, down 0.33%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 13.72% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16003.7, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.33 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 835.3, up 0.41% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 36.93% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% jump in NIFTY and a 25.74% jump in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 18.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
