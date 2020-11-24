Google International acquires 7.73% stake in Jio Platforms

-
ALSO READ
Google to invest Rs 33,737 cr for 7.73% stake in Jio Platforms
Jio Platforms receives investment aggregating Rs 2624.5 crore
Intel Capital to invest Rs 1894.50 cr in 0.39% stake Jio Platforms
Google to buy 7.73% stake in Jio Platforms
Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms
-
Reliance Industries announced that Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the Company, received the subscription amount of Rs 33,737 crore from Google International LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC).
Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Google International LLC following which Google International LLC holds 7.73% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU