Phoenix Mills allots 10,500 equity shares under ESOP

The Board of Phoenix Mills has allotted 10,500 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each fully paid-up to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees Stock Option Plan 2007.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 34,34,61,052/- consisting of 17,17,30,526 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 34,34,82,052 consisting of 17,17,41,026 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each.

