Ircon International secures work order worth Rs 723 crore

From NCRTC

Ircon International has been awarded the following work of Rs. 723 crore by NCRTC:

a. Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Receiving SubStations and associated works on Viaduct & Tunnel from Sarai Kale Khan to Duhai (EPE) [including Jangpura Stabling Yard and Duhai Depot] and SCDA system for Complete Corridor of Delhi- Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor of NCRTC for the accepted contract amount of approx. Rs.318 Crores. The tenure for execution of works is 50 months.

b. Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Receiving SubStations and associated works on Viaduct & Tunnel from Duhai (EPE) to Modipuram [including Modipuram Depot] for Delhi- Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor of NCRTC for the accepted contract amount of approx. Rs.405 Crores. The tenure for execution of works is 54 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)