Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 91.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 12.34 croreNet profit of Gorani Industries rose 91.18% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.349.67 28 OPM %9.166.83 -PBDT0.990.55 80 PBT0.880.46 91 NP0.650.34 91
