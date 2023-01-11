JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty January futures trade at premium
Business Standard

Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 91.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 12.34 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries rose 91.18% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.349.67 28 OPM %9.166.83 -PBDT0.990.55 80 PBT0.880.46 91 NP0.650.34 91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU