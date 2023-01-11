Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 91.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 12.34 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries rose 91.18% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.349.679.166.830.990.550.880.460.650.34

