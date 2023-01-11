Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 3261.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3932.43% to Rs 44.76 croreNet profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 3261.29% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3932.43% to Rs 44.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales44.761.11 3932 OPM %19.91-14.41 -PBDT13.880.44 3055 PBT13.890.40 3373 NP10.420.31 3261
