Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 3261.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3932.43% to Rs 44.76 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 3261.29% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3932.43% to Rs 44.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.44.761.1119.91-14.4113.880.4413.890.4010.420.31

