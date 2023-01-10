Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 66.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.73% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 66.08% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 53.73% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.932.0184.95107.460.792.540.792.520.581.71

