Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 66.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.73% to Rs 0.93 croreNet profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 66.08% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 53.73% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.932.01 -54 OPM %84.95107.46 -PBDT0.792.54 -69 PBT0.792.52 -69 NP0.581.71 -66
