Government Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 17000 Crore

(GoI) has announced the sale of four dated securities for Rs 17,000 crore. These include 7.32% Government Stock, 2024 for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, 7.26% Government Stock, 2029 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, 7.69 % Government Stock, 2043 for a notified amount of Rs 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and 7.72% Government Stock, 2049' for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction.

Subject to the limit of Rs 17,000 crore, being total notified amount, GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs. 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted using multiple price method. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Office, Fort, on June 7, 2019. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non- in the Auction of

