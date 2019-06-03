Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 Series I Opens For Subscription

The Scheme 2019-20 - Series I will be opened for subscription for the period from June 03 - June 07, 2019. The nominal value of the based on the simple average closing price [published by the and (IBJA)] for of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. May 29 - May 31, 2019 works out to Rs 3,196/- (Rupees Three Thousand One Hundred Ninety Six only) per gram.

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of will be Rs 3,146/- (Rupees Three Thousand One Hundred Forty Six only) per gram of gold.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)