India's Crude Oil Output Falls Around 5% In July, Natural Gas Production Down 10%

India's Crude oil production during July, 2020 was 2633.59 TMT which is 4.94% lower than target and 4.89% lower when compared with July 2019. Cumulative crude oil production during April-July, 2020 was 10308.78 TMT which is 3.53% and 6.08% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural gas production during July, 2020 was 2443.31 MMSCM which is 12.41% lower than the monthly target and 10.10% lower when compared with July, 2019. Cumulative natural gas production during April-July, 2020 was 9228.46 MMSCM which is 11.47% and 14.14% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Crude Oil Processed during July, 2020 was 17680.15 TMT which is 12.36% lower than the target for the month and 18.81% lower when compared with July, 2019. Cumulative crude throughput during April-July, 2020 was 66309.54 TMT which is 18.27% and 21.40% lower than target for the period and crude throughput during corresponding period of last year respectively.

