Government Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Notified Amount Of Rs 30000 Crore

Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore.

These include 5.09% GS 2022 (Rs 3000 crore), 5.77% GS 2030 (Rs 18000 crore), GOI FRB 2033 (Rs 4000 crore), New GS 2060 (Rs 5000 crore). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)