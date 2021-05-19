RBI Governor Urges Public Sector Banks To Enhance Resilience Of Their Balance Sheets

-
Shaktikanta Das, the governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held meetings with the MD & CEOs of Public Sector Banks today through video conference. The Governor acknowledged the important role being played by PSBs in extending various banking facilities including credit facilities to individuals and businesses while tackling the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
He impressed upon the banks to quickly implement the measures announced by RBI recently in the right earnest. He also urged the banks to continue focussing on steps to enhance the resilience of their balance sheets.
