Government Of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 17000 crore

announces the sale of four dated securities for Rs 17,000 crore. The has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '7.32% Government Stock, 2024' for a notified amount of Rs. 5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '7.26% Government Stock, 2029' for a notified amount of Rs. 6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) '7.69% Government Stock, 2043' for a notified amount of Rs 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iv) '7.72% Government Stock, 2049' for a notified amount of Rs. 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction.

Subject to the limit of Rs. 17,000 crore, being total notified amount, the will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs. 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non- in the Auction of Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on May 24, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)