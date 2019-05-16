India's Merchandise Exports Grow By 0.64% In April

India's merchandise exports in April 2019 were USD 26.07 billion, as compared to USD 25.91 billion in April 2018, exhibiting a positive growth of 0.64%. In Rupee terms, exports were Rs.1,81,021.34 crore in April 2019, as compared to Rs. 1,70,052.96 crore in April 2018, registering a positive growth of 6.45%.

Imports in April 2019 were USD 41.40 billion (Rs. 2,87,432.93 crore), which was 4.48% higher in dollar terms and 10.52% higher in Rupee terms over imports of USD 39.63 billion (Rs. 2,60,084.67 crore) in April 2018. The trade deficit for April 2019 was estimated at USD 15.33 billion as against the deficit of USD 13.72 billion in April 2018.

