Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Announces change in fund manager

With effect from 17 May 2019Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has announced that Mr. Snigdha Sharma & Mr. Gautam Sinha Roy, Co-Fund Manager of Motilal Oswal Multicap 35 Fund, Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund, Motilal Oswal Dynamic Equity Fund & Motilal Oswal Focused 25 Fund and a Key Personnel of Union Asset Management Company Private Limited has resigned from his service with the AMC, with effect from 17 May 2019
Mr. Akash Singhania & Mr. Siddharth Bothra will continue as the Fund Manager of the scheme.
