JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Sensex, Nifty trade in a range; metal shares decline

Neuland Labs slumps after poor Q4 result
Business Standard

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Announces change in fund manager

Capital Market 

With effect from 17 May 2019

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has announced that Mr. Snigdha Sharma & Mr. Gautam Sinha Roy, Co-Fund Manager of Motilal Oswal Multicap 35 Fund, Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund, Motilal Oswal Dynamic Equity Fund & Motilal Oswal Focused 25 Fund and a Key Personnel of Union Asset Management Company Private Limited has resigned from his service with the AMC, with effect from 17 May 2019

Mr. Akash Singhania & Mr. Siddharth Bothra will continue as the Fund Manager of the scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 11:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements