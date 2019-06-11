Government Of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 17000 crore

(GoI) announced the sale (re-issue) of five dated securities for Rs 17000 crore. These include 7.00% GS 2021 (Rs 3,000 crore), 7.27% GS 2026 (Rs 3,000 crore), 7.57% GS 2033 (Rs 5,000 crore), 7.62% GS 2039 (Rs 2,000 crore) and 7.63% GS 2059 (Rs 4,000 crore). Subject to the limit of ₹ 17000 crore being total notified amount, GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 1000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities.

The will be price based using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non- in the of Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the should be submitted in electronic format on the Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 14, 2019. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 11.30 a.m. and 12.00 noon and the competitive bids should be submitted between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 pm. The result of the will be announced on June 14, 2019.

