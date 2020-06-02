Government Of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 30000 Crore

Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of four dated securities for Rs 30000 crore. These include 5.09% GS 2022 (Rs 3,000 crore), 5.79% GS 2030 (Rs 18,000 crore), GOI FRB 2031 (Rs 4,000), 7.19% GS 2060 (Rs 5,000).

GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore each against any one or more of the above security. The auction will be price based for all the securities, using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

