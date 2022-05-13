Government to boost maize production in India

-
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt of India yesterday said that the popularity of maize is not only growing globally but also in India with its diversified use in many sectors including poultry and ethanol production. The government, under crop diversification is promoting farmers to increase maize production through various initiatives.
The MSP of maize has been increased by 43 percent in last 8 years and with the increase in production the farmers are also getting benefited from this, he added. Addressing the 8th edition of 'India Maize Summit 2022', organized by FICCI, Tomar also assured the industry of government's support to boost the maize sector. Speaking on the role of India's agriculture sector, Tomar stated that during the current Russia-Ukraine crisis, the government is working to ensure export of wheat to meet the global demand.
