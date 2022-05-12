Retail inflation spikes to 7.79% in April

India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 7.79% in the month of April 2022.

The retail inflation for the month of March was 6.95%.

This is the fourth consecutive month that the CPI data has breached the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper margin of 6%.

RBI aims to achieve the medium-term target for CPI inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)