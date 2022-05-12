India Auto Sales Up 12% On Year In April: SIAM

-
ALSO READ
India Passenger Vehicle Sales Dip 13% In December: SIAM
India Passenger Vehicle Sales Slide 6.5% On Year In February: SIAM
BML Munjal University Appoints Prof. Shyam Menon as the Executive Vice President
Barometers extend losses; PSU banks slide for the 9th day
Indices trade with small losses; metal stocks shine
-
The Indian automobile industry recorded total production of 1,874,461 units in April 2022, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). This figure includes PVs, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and quadricycles. Total sales were recorded at 1,421,241 units in April 2022, up 12% as against 1,270,604 during the same period last year. Commenting on April-2022 performance, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, Sales of Passenger Vehicles is still below the April 2017 figures, while Two Wheelers are even below the April 2012 figures. Three-Wheelers are yet to reach normal levels, as sales are still less than 50% of April 2016 figures. Manufacturers are working hard to manage the supplier ecosystem with agility and flexibility, as supply side challenges continues for the industry. Further, manufacturers are also monitoring the likely impact on demand, due to the recent hike in repo-rates, as it would increase the lending rates to the customers. The Reserve Bank of India last week announced an increase in repo rates by 40 basis points, in a surprise move to curb inflation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU