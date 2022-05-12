Strengthening of long term strategic partnership with India is one of the key priorities of Uzbekistan

Dilshod Akhatov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, said the strengthening of long term strategic partnership with India is one of the key priorities of the foreign policy of Uzbekistan. The ambassador highlighted that the country is the largest and the fastest growing market in Central Asia. In addition, he noted that Uzbekistan enjoys socio-political, macro-economic and financial stability.

The ambassador averred that about 350 Indian enterprises are operating across various sectors in Uzbekistan, and 220 enterprises are of 100 per cent Indian capital. The minister said that Uzbekistan wants to use the Chabahar Port to access the Indian market. He also spoke on potential sectors of cooperation between India and Uzbekistan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)