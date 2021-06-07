Government To Provide Free Covid-19 Vaccine To All Indian Citizens Above 18 Years Of Age

-
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today that 21st June onwards, Government of India will provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age. Government of India will buy 75% of the total production of the vaccine producers and provide to the states free of cost. No state government would be spending anything for vaccines. Till now, crores of people got free vaccine, now 18 years segment will be added to this. Government of India will provide free vaccines to all the citizens, reiterated the Prime Minister. Modi informed that the system of 25% vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue.
State governments will monitor that only 150 rupees service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines. In another major announcement, the Prime Minister conveyed the decision of extension Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till Deepawali. This means that till November, 80 crore people will continue to get decided amount of free food grain every month. During the pandemic, the government is standing with the poor for all his needs as his friend, said the Prime Minister. Recalling the unprecedented rise in the demand for the medical oxygen during the second wave during the months of April and May, the Prime Minister said that the challenge was met at the war footing deploying all the systems of the government. The Prime Minister said that globally, vaccine producing companies and countries are far less than what is the global demand for the vaccines.
